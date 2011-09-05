Salvation Army of Santa Barbara Hosting Free Family Movie Night

Donations will be accepted for the outdoor screening, open to the public

The Salvation Army of Santa Barbara invites the public to a Family Movie Night at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23.

A family-friendly movie will be shown on a large screen outdoors on the lawn at its facility at 4849 Hollister Ave., at Turnpike.

Please plan to bring blankets and lawn chairs. Snacks will be available (for a donation), or bring your own!

This is free to the public, but donations will be accepted to help cover costs.

For more information, call 805.964.8738 x13 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Lawry Smith is a Salvation Army corps officer.