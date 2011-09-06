Santa Barbara Police to Waive Labor Day Parking Citations

Street sweeping citations handed out in the Milpas Street and Samarkand areas on Labor Day will be voided, the Santa Barbara Police Department said Monday night.

So many vehicles were parked in enforcement zones that street-sweeping vehicles weren’t able to clean the areas, according to a news release.

Police Department spokesman Sgt. Lorenzo Duarte said many residents apparently were unaware that street sweeping was scheduled, and the issuing of citations was stopped at 10:30 a.m. The department decided to dismiss all citations issued Monday for Municipal Code 10.12.150(b) violations (failing to obey a posted sign). If anyone mistakenly receives a citation notice, they should contact the Santa Barbara Police Department Parking Section.

Scheduled street sweeping is canceled only for steady rain (which is determined by Public Works staff on a case-by-case basis) or major holidays, which doesn’t include Labor Day, according to the city’s website. For daily street-sweeping information, call the hot line at 805.897.1903.

The city is planning street maintenance from Tuesday through Nov. 12 for pavement crack sealing, which will close down streets, but 72-hour notice will be posted in the affected areas.

