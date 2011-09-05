UCSB A&L Presents John Malkovich in ‘The Infernal Comedy — Confessions of a Serial Killer’

The West Coast premiere of the stage play will be held Oct. 3 at The Granada

UCSB Arts & Lectures will present legendary Oscar-nominated actor John Malkovich in the West Coast premiere of The Infernal Comedy — Confessions of a Serial Killer, a stage play for Baroque orchestra, two sopranos and an actor, at 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3 at The Granada.

Through monologues and arias, The Infernal Comedy unravels the real-life story of convicted serial killer Jack Unterweger, who was sentenced to life in prison in 1976 for murdering a young girl. Considered a model of rehabilitation, he was paroled in 1990 — only to later murder 11 women on two continents.

With a voice that purrs with menace, Malkovich re-creates this deadly Don Juan — a man both charming and utterly manipulative — while two sopranos represent the unfortunate women in Unterweger’s life. Set to the works of Ludwig van Beethoven, Joseph Haydn, Carl Weber, Antonio Vivaldi, Wolfgang Mozart and others, the play takes audiences on a darkly comic, chilling journey through the life and mind of the notorious womanizer, writer and murderer.

The Infernal Comedy is an intriguing and innovative rendering of, as Malkovich puts it, “a bad, bad guy.” Written and directed by Michael Sturminger with music direction and concept by Martin Haselböck, it features the Baroque stylings of critically acclaimed ensemble Musica Angelica.

The crew of The Infernal Comedy will give a free “Artist Talk: Staging a Serial Killer” at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3 at UCSB Pollock Theatre. Malkovich, Sturminger and Haselböck will discuss their work behind the scenes. The talk is open to the public and co-presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures with the Carsey-Wolf Center at UCSB.

Tickets are $43, $58, $78 and $153 (Gold Circle) for the general public and $28 for UCSB students with a valid ID. (A $3 Granada facility fee surcharge has been included in each ticket price.) Gold Circle tickets include VIP seating and an exclusive champagne reception.

For tickets or more information, click here or call 805.893.3535. Tickets are also available through The Granada at 805.899.2222, or click here.



— Karna Hughes is a senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.