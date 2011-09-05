Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 10:39 am | A Few Clouds 67º

 
 
 
 

UCSB A&L Presents John Malkovich in ‘The Infernal Comedy — Confessions of a Serial Killer’

The West Coast premiere of the stage play will be held Oct. 3 at The Granada

By Karna Hughes for UCSB Arts & Lectures | September 5, 2011 | 1:29 p.m.

UCSB Arts & Lectures will present legendary Oscar-nominated actor John Malkovich in the West Coast premiere of The Infernal Comedy — Confessions of a Serial Killer, a stage play for Baroque orchestra, two sopranos and an actor, at 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3 at The Granada.

Through monologues and arias, The Infernal Comedy unravels the real-life story of convicted serial killer Jack Unterweger, who was sentenced to life in prison in 1976 for murdering a young girl. Considered a model of rehabilitation, he was paroled in 1990 — only to later murder 11 women on two continents.

With a voice that purrs with menace, Malkovich re-creates this deadly Don Juan — a man both charming and utterly manipulative — while two sopranos represent the unfortunate women in Unterweger’s life. Set to the works of Ludwig van Beethoven, Joseph Haydn, Carl Weber, Antonio Vivaldi, Wolfgang Mozart and others, the play takes audiences on a darkly comic, chilling journey through the life and mind of the notorious womanizer, writer and murderer.

The Infernal Comedy is an intriguing and innovative rendering of, as Malkovich puts it, “a bad, bad guy.” Written and directed by Michael Sturminger with music direction and concept by Martin Haselböck, it features the Baroque stylings of critically acclaimed ensemble Musica Angelica.

The crew of The Infernal Comedy will give a free “Artist Talk: Staging a Serial Killer” at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3 at UCSB Pollock Theatre. Malkovich, Sturminger and Haselböck will discuss their work behind the scenes. The talk is open to the public and co-presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures with the Carsey-Wolf Center at UCSB.

Tickets are $43, $58, $78 and $153 (Gold Circle) for the general public and $28 for UCSB students with a valid ID. (A $3 Granada facility fee surcharge has been included in each ticket price.) Gold Circle tickets include VIP seating and an exclusive champagne reception.

For tickets or more information, click here or call 805.893.3535. Tickets are also available through The Granada at 805.899.2222, or click here.

— Karna Hughes is a senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 