Appeal Delayed for Verizon Wireless Facility in Montecito

Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors scheduled to take up the issue Oct. 9

The appeal of a Verizon wireless facility in Montecito is scheduled to be heard before the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Oct. 9, after the item was continued from Tuesday’s meeting.

The Montecito Planning Commission approved the project at a switch station at 512 Santa Angela Lane, but citizens have appealed it to the county.

The project would add antennas to the existing facility’s rooftop since another Verizon facility in the area is being decommissioned, according to a county staff report.

Sisters Martha Goolsby Kay, with an address on Overlook Lane, and Mary Goolsby, with a San Diego address, appealed the project. Residents near the Santa Angela Lane facility are concerned about the county’s radio frequency analysis, but the Planning and Development Department recommends that supervisors deny the appeal and let the project move forward.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.