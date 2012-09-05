Authorities Release Names of Orcutt Shooting Victims

William Reid was killed and Pamela Reid was critically wounded in Monday attack

Authorities on Wednesday released the names of an Orcutt couple who were shot — allegedly by their son — on Labor Day at a park near their home.

William Reid, 73, was fatally wounded shortly before 6 p.m. at Orcutt Community Park on Sage Crest Drive, according to District Attorney Joyce Dudley.

Reid’s wife, Pamela Reid, 66, was critically wounded, and was being treated at Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

Murder and other charges were filed Wednesday against Brian Keith Reid, 40, Dudley said.

Reid has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, as well as personal use of a firearm and infliction of great bodily injury, Dudley said.

The attack was carried out with a .40-caliber semi-automatic handgun, according to the complaint filed by Senior Deputy District Attorney Mag Nicola.

Reid appeared Wednesday in Superior Court in Santa Maria, but his arraignment was continued until Sept. 18, Nicola said.

Reid fled the scene in a black Jeep, which was found a short time later by Santa Maria Police Department officers on the Stowell Road overpass to Highway 101, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Mark Williams.

The vehicle was abandoned, and investigators believe Reid got a ride from a passerby to Marian, where he had gone for an unrelated medical issue, Williams said.

Several law-enforcement units converged on the hospital at about 6:30 p.m., and took Reid into custody there without incident, Williams said.

Reid was being held without bail at Santa Barbara County Jail.

