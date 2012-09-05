Female ‘Acquaintance’ Bashes Man With Bottle

Santa Barbara investigators are looking for woman who attacked 63-year-old man in a hotel room

Investigators are looking for a woman who clubbed a 63-year-old man in the head, sending him to the hospital, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The attack occurred at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in a room at a hotel in the 2800 block of State Street, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Responding officers, who weren’t called until about three hours later, found the victim with a large cut to his forehead, Harwood said.

The suspect is a “female acquaintance” of the victim, Harwood said, adding that he could not elaborate.

She was described as white, 25 to 35 years old, thin with brown hair.

The victim was treated at the scene by paramedics, then transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he was treated and released.

Harwood said investigators do not know the suspect’s name.

