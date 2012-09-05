Finalists Named for Santa Barbara’s Cox Conserves Heroes Program

Public invited to vote online for the winner; cash awards will be donated to local nonprofits

Cox Communications and the Trust for Public Land have announced Martin Camp, Katie Davis and David Fainer as the finalists for Santa Barbara’s Cox Conserves Heroes program.

The winner will be chosen through an online vote, which is open to the public through Sept. 21 at CoxConservesHeroes.com.

Sponsored locally by Montecito Bank & Trust, Cox Conserves Heroes honors volunteers who are creating, preserving or enhancing outdoor spaces.

Camp volunteers for a local, urban farm to educate people on the importance of sustainable food and conserving land. From fixing aging farm equipment to building an education center, Camp is a hands-on volunteer who also inspires others to volunteer. His nonprofit of choice is Fairview Gardens.

Davis worked in conjunction with the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary and UCSB Marine Sciences to create a website on ocean acidification. She educates individuals, particularly youth, on the importance of protecting the environment. Her nonprofit of choice is the Community Environmental Council.

Fainer serves as president of Goleta Valley Beautiful. Under his leadership, the organization has grown to plant nearly 500 native trees each year. He engages students and community members to help care for the trees, remove graffiti and pick up litter. His nonprofit of choice is Goleta Valley Beautiful.

Awards

» Cox Conserves Hero: The winner’s nonprofit of choice will receive $5,000, promotion through on-air public service announcements, and 20 volunteer hours donated by Cox employees.

» Second Place: The finalist’s nonprofit of choice will receive $2,500 and promotion through on-air public service announcements.

» Third Place: The finalist’s nonprofit of choice will receive $1,000 and promotion through on-air public service announcements.

— Sarah Clark is a public affairs manager for Cox Communications.