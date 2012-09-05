Kenneth Trigueiro Joins Peoples’ Self-Help Housing as Director of Real Estate Finance

He served as the agency's director of rental housing development from 2005-11

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing Executive Director Jeanette Duncan has announced the appointment of Kenneth Trigueiro as director of real estate finance.

Previously Trigueiro worked as director of rental housing development at People’s from 2005-11. Most recently he was project manager for the Paso Robles Housing Authority.

Trigueiro was also chief financial officer and vice president of administration and finance for Cilker Orchards, a large commercial, agricultural and residential property entity, as well as treasurer and senior administrative officer at Franklin Templeton Bank & Trust.

He holds a degree in agricultural business management from Cal Poly State University, San Luis Obispo and a master’s degree in finance and banking from Golden Gate University, San Francisco. He lives in Atascadero with his wife and four sons.

Peoples’ Self-Help Housing provides affordable housing and programs leading to self-sufficiency for low-income families, seniors and other special-needs groups on California’s Central Coast. PSHH has developed and now manages more than 1,350 affordable rental units in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties. It has also provided first-time homeownership opportunities for more than 1,150 working families. PSHH is the leading affordable housing developer on the Central Coast with offices in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo.

For more information on Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, click here or call 805.699.7227 or 805.540.2454.

— Rochelle Rose is the fund development director for Peoples’ Self-Help Housing.