Man Accused of Molesting Developmentally Disabled Girl

Armando Segoviano arrested by Santa Barbara police after incident outside church

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | September 5, 2012 | 9:46 p.m.

Armando Segoviano
A Santa Barbara man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old developmentally disabled girl, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Armando Segoviano, 46, was taken into custody by Detective Charlie Katsapis, and admitted to molesting the girl, who has the mental ability of a 6-year-old, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood.

Segogiano is an acquaintance of the girl, and sells tamales near the church attended by her and her family.

On the evening of Aug. 23, after the girl and her family had attended church, “Segoviano met the victim outside of her residence and embraced her, kissing her and fondling one of her intimate parts over her clothing before starting to lead her toward a darkened parking lot,” Harwood said. “This activity was noticed by the victim’s parents, who were inside of their home and who went outside and stopped it.”

The victim’s parents initially thought Segoviano was a teenager given his small stature, but realized that he was the tamale vendor from outside of their church, Harwood said.

Segoviano was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of committing a lewd act upon a child 14 or 15 years of age by a person at least 10 years older,.

Bail was set at $100,000.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

