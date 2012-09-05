Man Who Set Himself on Fire Dies of Injuries

Incident occurred Monday in Arroyo Grande after victim doused himself with gasoline

The man who set himself on fire in Arroyo Grande on Monday has died, according to authorities.

The San Luis Obispo County Tribune reported that the man has been identified as Jason Noble Cocks, a 50-year-old resident of Arroyo Grande.

Cocks died at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Grossman Burn Center at Sherman Oaks Hospital, according to Arroyo Grande police Cmdr. Beau Pryor.

Investigators said Cocks was trying to commit suicide, based on evidence found at the scene, witness statements and statements made by family members.

Cocks suffered severe burns on most of his body, Arroyo Grande police said.

Police received a call about 12:30 p.m. Monday reporting a man on fire near the Swinging Bridge in the Arroyo Grande Village.

A witness saw a man engulfed in flames, running north across the Swinging Bridge. The man collapsed near a tree just north of the bridge. Several people came to his aid and also put out a small brushfire.