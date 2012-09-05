Santa Barbara Council Taking Input on Naming of New Airport Terminal

Suggestions that meet the criteria must be submitted by Oct. 11

The Santa Barbara City Council is now accepting suggestions and public input to name the new terminal at the Santa Barbara Airport.

At its July 23 meeting, the council reviewed two requests to name the airline terminal and voted to defer any action on the requests for 90 days to allow time for community members to recommend additional names.

The council is scheduled to resume the airport terminal naming discussion on Oct. 30.

The city’s Municipal Code establishes the following criteria for the naming of public facilities:

» 1) The name commemorates the culture and history of Santa Barbara (first priority); the name commemorates California history.

» 2) The individual has made a particularly meritorious and outstanding contribution, over a period of several years, to the general public interest or the interests of the city.

» 3) The name has long-established local usage, and lends dignity to the facility to be named.

» 4) The name shall be of enduring, honorable fame, not notoriety, and commensurate with the significance of the facility.

Community members who wish to recommend a name for the new airline terminal should write a letter or send an email to the airport director at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . To be considered, the recommendation must be accompanied by an explanation of how the name meets the criteria established for the naming of public facilities. Written suggestions and input must be submitted by 5 p.m. Oct. 11.

— Karen Ramsdell is director of the Santa Barbara Airport.