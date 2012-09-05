Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 3:56 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Business

NAWBO of Santa Barbara Elects Five New Board Members

Corena Bahr, Naomi Dewey, Dr. Gloria Kaye, Marjorie Large and Julia Tipolt will help lead the local chapter for women business owners

By Marjorie Large for the National Association of Women Business Owners-Santa Barbara | September 5, 2012 | 8:23 p.m.

The National Association of Women Business Owners-Santa Barbara recently voted in five new board members: Corena Bahr, Naomi Dewey, Dr. Gloria Kaye, Marjorie Large and Julia Tipolt.

These recent additions reflect the organization’s growth, which is one of the fastest growing of all NAWBO chapters in California.

Bahr is a webinar and online training expert in providing design, production, coaching and hosting services. She draws from more than 12 years of experience in training and development, webinar presentation, instructional design and writing, and will be key in educational tool development for NAWBO-SB members.

Dewey is a partner in Hardin and Coffin LLP, a full-service civil litigation firm that focuses on civil litigation defense and employment law. She is a member of several local organizations, including the Santa Barbara Bar Association and Santa Barbara Women Lawyers. She will be instrumental in NAWBO-SB program development and will act as one of the legal advisers for the chapter.

Kaye, a newly elected board director, is a pain management specialist who has built a successful practice in Santa Barbara and Los Angeles during the past 30 years. She studied yoga extensively before pursuing healing and pain management as a profession. She received her Ph.D. in clinical psychology and health psychology, and she works alongside physicians to treat clients with various medical conditions.

Large is the founder and principal at Deco Marketing Group, a full-service marketing consultancy geared toward small- and medium-size businesses. She will act as co-chair of NAWBO-SB’s Marketing Committee through which she will utilize her experience in marketing and business development to promote chapter events.

Tipolt has been an associate of State Farm for more than 23 years and has a passion for finance. She is involved with the National Association of Insurance & Financial Advisors and co-founded the Santa Barbara County Law Enforcement Officer Wives Association. She represents the chapter’s satellite office in Santa Ynez and will focus on outreach in the valley.

Membership with NAWBO-SB offers regular monthly meetings, networking opportunities with other business owners, and special member-only benefits including discounts at local businesses. Join NAWBO-SB at its next breakfast meeting on Sept. 26.

The NAWBO-SB is a nonprofit organization for women who own all of part of their businesses and is dedicated to helping members interact with other women business owner to create economic strength, to grow their businesses, to create strategic alliances and to transform public policy. Click here for more information.

— Marjorie Large is a marketing co-chair for the National Association of Women Business Owners-Santa Barbara.

