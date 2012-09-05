Owner Asks for Public’s Help Finding Lost Kitten
Yoko was last seen Sunday near Dos Pueblos High School
By Stephen Teague | September 5, 2012 | 4:45 p.m.
Yoko, a 4-month-old kitten, has gone missing around Placer Drive in Goleta, near Dos Pueblos High School.
She is black, tortoise with spots of brown and blond.
She has been missing since about noon Sunday.
Please call 805.252.2508 or 805.886.5772 if you have her or have seen her.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.