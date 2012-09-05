Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 3:55 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

SBB&T, United Way Hand Out Free Backpacks, Supplies to Local Students

Back-to-school effort will benefit 500 underserved and low-income children in the county

By Genesis Lopez for United Way of Santa Barbara County | September 5, 2012 | 8:31 p.m.

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust and United Way of Santa Barbara County have partnered for the second consecutive year to provide backpacks and school supplies to 500 Santa Barbara County students.

Last Friday, 65 second-graders at La Patera School received the first wave of backpacks. The backpacks are being distributed to students in need at 12 schools throughout southern Santa Barbara County, courtesy of SBB&T.

These back-to-school backpacks will assist underserved and low-income students who are not able to afford a quality backpack and find themselves challenged with carrying their textbooks and other educational materials and supplies throughout the school year.

“Most of us remember well the excitement of starting the new school year with a new backpack and school supplies,” said George Leis, president of Santa Barbara Bank & Trust. “Every student in our community deserves the chance to know how that feels and to not be worried about how they will carry their supplies back and forth to school. Some quality backpacks and basic school supplies will go a long way in making that first day a fun and positive experience and the school year just a little easier.”

Improving education is one of three major focus areas for United Way of Santa Barbara County. The organization is working to achieve a community-driven 10-year goal to increase local high school graduation rates and the number of students reading at or above grade level in every grade by 50 percent. Getting backpacks to students who need them the most is just one piece of the larger picture.

“Organizations, businesses and individuals have the power to work together and improve local education,” said Paul Didier, president and CEO for United Way of Santa Barbara County. “To create change, especially long-term improvements, working together and living united is critical.”

— Genesis Lopez is a publicist representing the United Way of Santa Barbara County.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 