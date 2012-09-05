Tropicana Student Housing Named Official Sponsor of UCSB Athletics

“We are thrilled to have Tropicana Student Housing as our partner and grateful for their support for the next three years,” said Cabe Flesher, general manager of Nelligan Sports Marketing .

“Tropicana has been a longtime supporter of UCSB Athletics,” Executive Director Dave Wilcox said. “We have been home to hundreds of UCSB student athletes over the years. We want to recognize UCSB Athletics’ contribution to our success and to be a part of their winning tradition. We are happy to take be taking our relationship with UCSB Athletics to the next level. You won’t find a more enthusiastic group of Gaucho Locos than our Tropicana residents!”

