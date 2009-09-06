Highway 150 Reopened after Lake Casitas Brush Fire

Smoke from a brush fire burning west of Lake Casitas in Ventura County drifted into Santa Barbara on Sunday night, but full containment was expected overnight. A motorcycle crash reportedly sparked the vegetation blaze just before noon Sunday along Highway 150 near Red Mountain Road, about 10 miles east of Carpinteria.

The highway, also known as Casitas Pass Road, was reopened to traffic early Monday, just in time for Labor Day.

Ventura County Fire Department officials said 39 units were on the scene of the fire and that air tankers had been called in to help battle the blaze. The fire burned about 26 acres and full containment is expected Sunday night, officials said.

Authorities said no structures were threatened. One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion and released from a hospital.

Further details on the motorcycle crash were not immediately available.

Sunday afternoon, smoke from the fire was visible from Carpinteria and Montecito.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk.