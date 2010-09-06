County Fire to Hold Two 9/11 Remembrances

The public is invited to attend both of Saturday's ceremonies

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department will be holding remembrance ceremonies on the ninth anniversary of the 9/11 tragedy.

One ceremony will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at fire department headquarters, 4410 Cathedral Oaks Road in Santa Barbara.

Please join in remembering the 343 members of the New York City Fire Department who made the ultimate sacrifice in the performance of duty at the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

Fire Chief Michael Dyer will have a brief message followed by a patriotic moment.

Also on Sept. 11, the public is invited to attend a brief ceremony at any of the 16 Santa Barbara County Fire stations at 6:58 a.m., the time the first plane struck the first tower.

The public is welcome to attend both ceremonies.

— Capt. David Sadecki is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.