Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 12:58 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

County Fire to Hold Two 9/11 Remembrances

The public is invited to attend both of Saturday's ceremonies

By David Sadecki | September 6, 2010 | 4:14 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department will be holding remembrance ceremonies on the ninth anniversary of the 9/11 tragedy.

One ceremony will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at fire department headquarters, 4410 Cathedral Oaks Road in Santa Barbara.

Please join in remembering the 343 members of the New York City Fire Department who made the ultimate sacrifice in the performance of duty at the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

Fire Chief Michael Dyer will have a brief message followed by a patriotic moment.

Also on Sept. 11, the public is invited to attend a brief ceremony at any of the 16 Santa Barbara County Fire stations at 6:58 a.m., the time the first plane struck the first tower.

The public is welcome to attend both ceremonies.

— Capt. David Sadecki is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 