Karen Dwyer: Temping in the New Age

Temporary staffing can help ensure the right fit for employers and employees

Staffing companies in the United States are reporting strong growth in the number of temporary workers employed in the second quarter, according to survey data released by the American Staffing Association. America’s staffing companies employed an average of 2.4 million temporary and contract workers per day from April through June, an increase of 23.3 percent from the same quarter last year.

Temporary employment can be the bridge for workers to cross over into their dream jobs. Temporary assignments provide potential experience and training, as well as the opportunity for employees to check out potential employers. And, once a temporary employee finds the right fit, he or she could have the potential to transform from a temporary staff member to a full-time, permanent employee.

Training and experience. Temporary positions give workers numerous opportunities to try different types of work on a short- and long-term basis depending on the assignment. This allows workers to gain a variety of experience in many different fields and opens the possibilities for new employment options that may not have been considered previously.

A study by the American Staffing Association found that more than three-quarters of the temporary employees surveyed said their assignments were a good way to obtain full-time jobs. And, more than two-thirds said temping strengthened their résumés or added to their work skills.

Testing the waters. Temping also provides an opportunity to check out potential employers for full-time positions. In today’s tough job market, interviews are often hard to come by, but temporary assignments can provide an opportunity to find employment.

Nationwide, nearly 50 percent of Express Employment Professionals’ temporary associates get hired as permanent employees. Additionally, employers are given the chance to check out whether temporary workers are a good fit for the culture and values of their company.

Working toward a permanent position. If you accept a temporary assignment and hope to become a future permanent employee, here are a few tips to help make it a reality:

» 1. Be on time or even a little early. It shows you’re responsible, enthusiastic and respectful.

» 2. Be positive. Attitude defines us all. A good attitude is contagious. A bad attitude lingers forever. Which attitude will define you?

» 3. Be a good listener. Be attentive and carry a notebook to jot down notes, which you can refer to later.

» 4. Ask questions. Of course, the other side of listening is not being afraid to ask questions. Clarifying the details of an assignment shows you’re conscientious about getting the job done right the first time.

» 5. Go the extra mile. This is as simple as taking initiative. If you finish an assignment, ask what else you can do to help.

For more tips on becoming a temporary worker and getting the most out of a temporary job assignment, join us for a free training Webinar hosted by Express Employment Professionals. Held in celebration of National Staffing Employee Week, the Webinar is scheduled for noon Thursday, Sept. 16, and offers advice on how to get the most out of a temporary position, including networking and learning new skills.

Temp staffing can be a definite win-win for employers and employees. Employers get to check out potential employees before hiring them full-time, as well as making certain the relationship is the right fit. Employees have the opportunity to obtain additional training and the chance to explore potential long-term employment within a company.

For now, it’s a “win-when.” You’ll “win” “when” you take the first step toward temporary staffing!

