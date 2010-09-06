Qupe Cellars, Verdad Wines to Host Winemaker Dinner

A five-course menu will be paired with nine wines; RSVPs due Sept. 10

Winemakers Bob Lindquist of Qupe Cellars and Louisa Sawyer Lindquist of Verdad Wines will host a winemaker dinner at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23 at Full of Life Flatbread, 225 W. Bell St. in Los Alamos.

A five-course menu will be paired with nine wines from Qupé and Verdad.

Among the pairings will be the 2009 Verdad Rosé paired with flatbread of pistachio, flax seed, rosemary and red onion, and a whole-roasted pig with 2007 Verdad Tempranillo, 2008 Qupé Syrah and 2001 Qupé Syrah.

The cost is $75 for wine club members (member plus one guest) and $85 per person for nonclub members.

RSVP by e-mail only to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) by Sept. 10.

For general information and to join the wine club, e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Laurie Jervis represents Qupe Cellars.