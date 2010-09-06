Rotary Corner: September Is Rotary New Generation Month

Interact, a Rotary-sponsored youth service club, was established in 1962 in Melbourne, Fla., for boys and girls ages 14 to 18 to provide opportunities to work together to create greater understanding and goodwill locally and throughout the world.

Interact stands for “international action.” Today, there are 288,857 members in 12,559 clubs worldwide, and the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise was pleased to sponsor an Interact club this past year at Bishop Garcia Diego High School.

Rotaract was created in 1968 in Charlotte, N.C., for ages 18 to 30 to promote citizenship and leadership potential in young men and women while emphasizing individual responsibility and community involvement.

The programs of Rotaract are built around the motto “Fellowship Through Service.” Today, there are 186,898 members in 8,126 clubs worldwide. Santa Barbara boasts a Rotaract club that is supported by the Rotary clubs in the area.

— Betsy Munroe is the public relations chairwoman for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise, which meets at 7 a.m. Wednesdays at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St.