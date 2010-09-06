Symphony Offers Discount for First-Time Season Subscribers

The Santa Barbara Symphony is offering the community a sensational array of musical masterpieces and guest artists during its 2010-11 season — and 20 percent off season subscriptions for first-time subscribers (available Sept. 7-30). To purchase a season subscription, call 805.898.9386.

The symphony’s upcoming season features a score of exciting composers, performers and conductors, including international powerhouse pianist Alon Goldstein; harpist and rising star Letizia Belmondo; dynamic and daring Norwegian conductor Arild Remmereit; musical maverick and local favorite Gilles Apap performing a world premiere; Argentine pianist Sergio Tiempo; and dynamic orchestral works by Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, Stravinsky, Schubert, Mozart, Dvorak and more.

Also planned are collaborations with other local arts organizations, including Aaron Copland’s masterpiece Appalachian Spring with the State Street Ballet.

The season kicks off in October off with the incomparable Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony featuring rising superstar soprano Susanna Phillips and the Santa Barbara Choral Society, and the Westmont College Choir under the direction of JoAnne Wasserman.

“The quality of our 2010-11 season is unmatched,” said John Robinson,executive director of the Santa Barbara Symphony. “From Argentina to Israel and from Beethoven to Tchaikovsky, we are bringing the finest performers from around the world to join our musicians in the most exquisite pieces of the musical repertoire.”

“There will be a delightful assortment of styles in our 2010-11 season with something for everybody,” said Nir Kabaretti, the symphony’s music and artistic director. “For me personally, it will be a great privilege to conduct master works like Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony and Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade while discovering and exploring newer repertoire written in the 21st century, and working with stellar artists like Sergio Tiempo and Letizia Belmondo.”

The symphony also has launched a new, easy-to-use Web site, introducing the organization’s new look and up-to-date features including a comprehensive press room, special events and other resources. Click here for more information.

— Marjorie Wass is a publicist.