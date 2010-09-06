Touring & Tasting Hosts Benefit for SB Channelkeeper

Thursday's 'Toast the Coast' will feature a selection from the club's upcoming wine sale

On Thursday, Sept. 9, wine lovers will have the chance to savor delicious wines, enjoy a spectacular ocean view and support the nonprofit Santa Barbara Channelkeeper — all at the same time!

Touring & Tasting is hosting “Toast the Coast,” a special wine tasting fundraiser to benefit Santa Barbara Channelkeeper from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the El Cabrillo Room at the Hotel Mar Monte overlooking East Beach, 1111 East Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara.

The ticket price — $25 in advance or $35 at the door — will include tastings of a wide selection of highly rated wines, light appetizers, and entry into a drawing to win a bottle of 1995 Araujo Estate Cabernet Sauvignon Eisele Vineyard (Napa Valley), a 98-point rated vintage valued at $400.

All wines tasted will be available for purchase at huge savings, with proceeds benefiting Santa Barbara Channelkeeper’s work to protect and restore the Santa Barbara Channel and its watersheds.

Wine lovers also can sample and order select wines that will be featured in Touring & Tasting’s wine sale on Saturday, Sept. 11 at Touring & Tasting’s wine warehouse,. 125 S. Quarantina St. A few of the wines will be available in limited quantities only at the Channelkeeper event.

Attendees also will receive a discount coupon for the Saturday wine sale as well as a pass for early entry to the sale, ensuring best prices and selection!

Tickets are limited, so reserve tickets now by calling 805.563.3377 x0 or by e-mailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Free valet parking is available.

— Shannon Jordan is the manager of wine club services for Touring & Tasting.