Women’s Health Coalition Elects New Board Chairwoman

Charleen Strebel has been a board member for three years and previously served as co-chairwoman

Charleen Strebel, R.N., M.H.A., was elected chairwoman of the board of directors of the Santa Barbara County Women’s Health Coalition at its annual meeting held at the University Club of Santa Barbara.

Strebel has been a member of the board since 2007 and previously served as co-chairwoman of the 10-year-old nonprofit organization.

She has extensive background and experience in the health-care field and has a master’s degree in health administration and a bachelor’s degree in health care management from the University of Laverne, a postgraduate course in neurosurgical nursing from Chicago Wesley Memorial Hospital and a nursing diploma from Riverside White Cross, School of Nursing, Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

Since December 1997, Strebel has served Cottage Health System as its educator, and previously served as a staff nurse in the Telemetry Unit of Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, director of nursing/patient education at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, and as supervisor of nursing education and critical care education.

She has been an active participant for 33 years with the American Heart Association and in 1992 was named “Volunteer of the Year” for the American Heart Association-California Affiliate. Strebel also belongs to the American Association of Neuroscience Nurses.



Other officers/executive committee members elected were Loretta Grimaud-Roper C.M.C., vice chairwoman; Carol Rohrback, R.N., secretary; Jean Blois, treasurer; and Judith Hill, immediate past chairwoman.

Other board members are Sharon Baird, Jane Honikman, Patricia Montemayor and Sharon Siegel.

The Santa Barbara County Women’s Health Coalition was founded in 2000 by Helen Jepsen and Betty Rosness to raise the awareness for women’s health throughout Santa Barbara County. The goals are to provide education resources about health care to women; empower women to make informed choices and decisions about their health; teach women to advocate for their family’s health; identify and assist women who are underserved by traditional health care providers; advocate for women’s health programs throughout Santa Barbara County; and raise awareness to help advance research on disease that impact women and their families.

For more information about the educational programs and seminars of the Women’s Health Coalition, click here or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Patricia Montemayor is a board member of the Santa Barbara County Women’s Health Coalition.