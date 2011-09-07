Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 11:49 pm | Overcast 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara County Political Groups on Alert After Campaign Treasurer Accused of Mail Fraud

California accountant Kinde Durkee, arrested on a federal charge, lists several local organizations as clients

By Lara Cooper and Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 7, 2011 | 12:02 a.m.

Prominent California campaign treasurer Kinde Durkee has been arrested on a federal charge of mail fraud and lists several Santa Barbara County political organizations as clients, though two of those groups reported no discrepancies in their finances Tuesday.

The FBI contacted Assemblyman Jose Solorio, D-Santa Ana, last week and told him Durkee, of Durkee & Associates of Burbank, is suspected of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from his election fund and falsifying campaign finance reports, The Orange County Register reported.

It’s still unclear how many, if any, more of Durkee’s clients could be involved in the case.

Durkee & Associates clients include the Santa Barbara County Democratic Central Committee, the Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County and the Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee. Scroll below to view the full list.

Daraka Larimore-Hall, chairman of the Santa Barbara Democratic Central Committee, said Tuesday that his group had not been contacted by investigators.

“There have been no discrepancies that we have noticed,” he said in an email to Noozhawk. “However, we will be looking carefully at our records given these allegations against the head of the firm.”

Durkee, who has worked for dozens of state, federal and local politicians in California, did not handle the group’s account directly, Larimore-Hall said, adding that he hadn’t had a chance to speak with the group’s associates because of the holiday weekend.

The Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County has been a client of Durkee & Associates since 2007, according to its president, Mary Ellen Wylie.

“We hired them upon the recommendation of numerous Democratic organizations,” she said in a statement. “We have enjoyed excellent service from our account representative and have noticed no discrepancies with our finances.”

Wylie also said her group has not been contacted by investigators, but that the group would continue following the situation very closely.

The Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

KindeDurkee

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 