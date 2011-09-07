Santa Barbara County Political Groups on Alert After Campaign Treasurer Accused of Mail Fraud

Prominent California campaign treasurer Kinde Durkee has been arrested on a federal charge of mail fraud and lists several Santa Barbara County political organizations as clients, though two of those groups reported no discrepancies in their finances Tuesday.

The FBI contacted Assemblyman Jose Solorio, D-Santa Ana, last week and told him Durkee, of Durkee & Associates of Burbank, is suspected of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from his election fund and falsifying campaign finance reports, The Orange County Register reported.

It’s still unclear how many, if any, more of Durkee’s clients could be involved in the case.

Durkee & Associates clients include the Santa Barbara County Democratic Central Committee, the Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County and the Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee. Scroll below to view the full list.

Daraka Larimore-Hall, chairman of the Santa Barbara Democratic Central Committee, said Tuesday that his group had not been contacted by investigators.

“There have been no discrepancies that we have noticed,” he said in an email to Noozhawk. “However, we will be looking carefully at our records given these allegations against the head of the firm.”

Durkee, who has worked for dozens of state, federal and local politicians in California, did not handle the group’s account directly, Larimore-Hall said, adding that he hadn’t had a chance to speak with the group’s associates because of the holiday weekend.

The Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County has been a client of Durkee & Associates since 2007, according to its president, Mary Ellen Wylie.

“We hired them upon the recommendation of numerous Democratic organizations,” she said in a statement. “We have enjoyed excellent service from our account representative and have noticed no discrepancies with our finances.”

Wylie also said her group has not been contacted by investigators, but that the group would continue following the situation very closely.

The Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

