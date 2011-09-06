International Day of Peace Observance Planned in Santa Barbara

The movement for global peace is getting a local angle this year with a planned observance of the International Day of Peace, with a free screening of the film Peace One Day hosted at the Santa Barbara Central Library’s Faulkner Gallery at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Peace One Day is an inspiring documentary film about one man’s effort to begin a worldwide peace movement and create a day of cease-fire in Afghanistan, a country that hasn’t seen peace in 30 years.

“We want to show people that peace — even in unlikely places like Somalia and Afghanistan — can happen,” said Shonnie DeArmond, one of the event’s organizers. “Our hope is that this film will also spark a dialogue within the community about ways we can pursue peace locally.”

A member of the Santa Barbara City Council will also be in attendance to read a proclamation issued for the event and to underscore the value of Santa Barbarans pursuing peace together as a community.

This year’s event is a kickoff for Global Truce 2012, an escalation of the efforts of the Peace One Day organization to make global peace efforts real. The goal of a global truce, in which warring factions across the world cease-fire on next year’s International day of Peace so important humanitarian efforts can take place, is expected to be a milestone in human peace efforts.

This event has been organized by a local group of citizens who are working to grow Santa Barbara’s Peace Day movement and has been endorsed by the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, Veterans for Peace, the Santa Barbara Resource Group and Progressive Democrats of Santa Barbara.

— Sandrine Thompson is an organizer for the Santa Barbara Peace Day Initiative.