Make It Work to Offer Tech Services at Costco Warehouses

Make It Work Inc. of Santa Barbara announced Tuesday that it will offer its award-winning on-site tech services for sale at Costco Wholesale Corp. locations.

The initial pilot roll-out will occur within 20 Southern California Costco warehouses in Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

Through the partnership, Make It Work plans to help Costco members get the most out of their technology. From computers to tablets and smartphones, Make It Work provides in-home and office tech support for anything that hums, beeps or clicks.

The company will offer its lowest prices exclusively at Costco stores, for Costco members only. Costco, the largest membership warehouse club chain in the United States, is dedicated to bringing members the best possible prices on quality brand-name merchandise.

“The partnership with Costco is a perfect match for us,” Make It Work CEO Eric Greenspan said. “We’ve always recommended Costco as a great place to go to purchase your new computer or TV. Not only do they offer great quality at unbeatable prices, they put their members first. It’s this dedication to customer service, or what we call Delight, that really makes this an ideal choice for our company.”

“We have recognized a need from our members to offer the highest level of in-home computer and technical support and instruction,” said Tim Farmer, vice president and general manager of merchandising at Costco. “This will allow our members to fully utilize the potential of the highly sophisticated units sold today. We are pleased to be able to offer this level of support, through Make It Work, at Costco values.”

Make It Work will begin selling its services at Costco warehouses beginning in the fourth quarter of 2011.

— Eric Greenspan is the CEO of Make It Work Inc.