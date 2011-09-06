Partners in Education Volunteer Spotlight: Brianna Aguilar of Montecito Bank & Trust

With a keen interest in financial literacy, bank administrative assistant spreads the word about responsible money management

It is amazing that Brianna Aguilar finds the time to be a regular volunteer with Santa Barbara Partners in Education, what with her job at Montecito Bank & Trust, working on her Ph.D. at UCSB and being a mother to her 7-month-old son.

Aguilar is an administrative assistant in Montecito Bank & Trust’s executive offices in downtown Santa Barbara. In addition to supporting the executive team, she helps coordinate the bank’s financial literacy outreach in the community. These efforts are often carried out through opportunities provided by Partners in Education.

Her first leap into Partners in Education began when she opened an email from one of the Partners’ volunteer recruiters, requesting that she give a presentation to youth about managing finances responsibly. The opportunity excited her.

For Aguilar, being able to give back to the community she grew up in is incredibly rewarding.

Aguilar shares Partners in Education’s belief in the importance of showing students of all ages why saving is important, why we use banks, how to create a budget and how to use credit wisely.

A Santa Barbara High School graduate (“Once a Don always a Don,” she exclaims), Aguilar finds it essential to the community’s success for adults to help students develop life skills and make them feel prepared for higher education. She has given several presentations at her old high school, as well as at other local high schools, on important topics such as what questions to ask when you open bank account.

“I wouldn’t have gotten where I am today by myself, I want to be able to do the same for others”, she said. “The earlier kids start learning how to handle their money efficiently, the better.”

One of Aguilar’s most memorable moments as a volunteer occurred while working with young children through a Partners in Education-coordinated opportunity at Transition House.

“I talked to them about need versus want, and the difference between the two,” she said. “We used their pets as an example and the kids would think of funny things they thought their dogs needed, like an Xbox, but really that was something the kids wanted.

“Having that conversation and learning how to develop a budget at an early age is fun. As a volunteer, you can make an impact on someone’s life and be remembered.”

Aguilar’s goals for the community make her the perfect Partners in Education volunteer. She sees it as crucial for businesses and professionals to get involved as volunteers in schools.

While working at UC San Diego, the biggest complaint she heard from professors was that students making the transition from high school lacked the ability to translate their studies into the skills they would need for a job.

“As business professionals or as a team of co-workers, people can share with students how what is being taught in the classroom is relevant to the work world,” Aguilar explained. “We can help them take that next step.”

She says the opportunities that Partners in Education brings into the classroom help teachers “to round the educational experience for the students.” It’s a cause that’s also hits close to home for Aguilar, who is working on her Ph.D. in cultural perspectives and comparative education at UCSB’s Gevirtz Graduate School of Education.

For Aguilar, “What makes my other work — the ‘paper work part’ of my job at the bank — worth doing, is knowing that I work for a company that allows me to give back to the community in this way. That’s the fun part, making these presentations.”

Montecito Bank & Trust is a member of the Partners in Education President’s Council, a group of local businesses, organizations and individuals who support Partners in Education with contributions of at least $2,500. Any company or organization has the opportunity to participate in Partners in Education, but the President’s Council is limited to no more than 25. Partners in Education is a program of the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

