Santa Barbara County Democratic Party Marks Labor Day with BBQ in the Park
Oak Park event features the three party-endorsed candidates for Santa Barbara City Council
By Robert Bernstein, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | September 6, 2011 | 1:58 p.m.
The Santa Barbara County Democratic Party sponsored its annual Labor Day barbecue picnic in Oak Park on Monday.
About 150 people attended.
Featured speakers included Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, Assemblyman Das Williams and county Supervisor Doreen Farr.
But the main event was a chance for the trio of Democratic Party-endorsed Santa Barbara City Council candidates to speak — Cathy Murillo, Deborah Schwartz and Iya Falcone.
Information booths included Health Care for All, Progressive Democrats of America, the Democratic Women of Santa Barbara and the Democratic Club of the Santa Maria Valley.
— Robert Bernstein is a local photographer and frequent Noozhawk contributor.
