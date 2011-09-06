Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Hosting Docent Training Course

Participants will learn about shipwrecks, Chumash culture and the history of oil in the Channel

Ever wanted to know more about shipwrecks, marine biology, Chumash culture or the history of oil in the Santa Barbara Channel? Now is your chance.

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 13, the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum is hosting a 10-week docent training course.

Each Tuesday and Wednesday, after chatting over coffee and pastries at 9 a.m., the group will listen to a lecture or talk from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. by a local expert in their respective field.

After completing the course, participants will give regular guided tours of the museum, 113 Harbor Way, Suite 190 in Santa Barbara.

For more information or to sign up for the course, call guest relations coordinator Lindsay Sullivan at 805.962.8404 x114 or director of education and curator Emily Falke at 805.962.8404 x111.

— Maureen Foley is the operations manager for the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.