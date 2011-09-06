Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 11:51 pm | Overcast 54º

 
 
 
 

Three-Vehicle Crash Sparks Fire, Closing Highway 154 Near Windy Gap for Hours

Six people are treated for injuries after a Santa Barbara woman reportedly loses control of her pickup truck on a curve

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | updated logo | September 6, 2011 | 11:03 p.m.

A three-vehicle collision on Highway 154 near Windy Gap resulted in a fire and multiple injuries Tuesday afternoon.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the Sheriff’s Department, the U.S. Forest Service, American Medical Response ambulances and California Highway Patrol responded to the incident.

Ann Jackson of Santa Barbara was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck westbound when she apparently lost control on a curve for unknown reasons, according to County Fire Capt. David Sadecki.

Jackson’s vehicle was struck by a BMW driven by Richard Reyes, 63, of Saugus, who was driving the opposite direction. The BMW was pushed onto the shoulder, and Jackson’s truck rolled onto its passenger side, blocking both lanes. A third car, driven by 28-year-old Dominik Lelienberger of Switzerland, couldn’t stop in time and hit the truck. All three cars were engulfed in flames, but all the drivers and passengers escaped.

Firefighter/paramedics treated six people, two from each vehicle, and two people were transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with minor or moderate injuries, Sadecki said.

County Fire worked to contain the vehicle fire and the resulting brush fire, and CHP is investigating the cause of the collision.

Sadecki said a County Fire helicopter made a water drop on the ¼-acre fire to prevent it from spreading uphill.

The crash closed both directions of Highway 154 from the time of the incident about 2:30 p.m. until about 5 p.m., according to CHP public information officer Jeremy Wayland.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

