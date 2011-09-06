Vegetation Fire Ignites on Ranch in Winchester Canyon

County Fire says a plowed field, moderate humidity and a lack of wind helped contain the flames to a ¼-acre

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to a vegetation fire Tuesday afternoon on a private ranch in Winchester Canyon.

Four engines, a helicopter and a battalion chief were called to the scene about 4:15 p.m. and were assisted by four engines from the U.S. Forest Service.

County Fire Capt. David Sadecki said the fire was contained to ¼-acre in part because of a plowed field on one side, combined with moderate humidity and the lack of wind.

He said no structures were threatened and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but appeared to be related to a power pole in the area.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.