Comedian Gabriel Iglesias Coming to Chumash Casino Resort

The Comedy Central star will perform Oct. 4

By Mike Traphagen for the Chumash Casino Resort | September 6, 2012 | 12:02 p.m.

Gabriel Iglesias, one of the hottest acts on the comedy circuit and the host of his own show on Comedy Central, will fill the Samala Showroom with laughter when he takes the stage at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4 at the Chumash Casino Resort. Tickets are $25, $35 and $45.

Iglesias’ unique brand of comedy, which features spot-on sound effects and stories about his friends, family and personal life experiences, has led to multiple appearances on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Jimmy Kimmel Live and Conan, in addition to super stardom on Comedy Central.

Iglesias has filmed two one-hour Comedy Central specials — “Hot & Fluffy” and “I’m Not Fat … I’m Fluffy” — and he just started his second season of Gabriel Iglesias Presents Stand-Up Revolution for the network. The first season debuted in 2011 and introduced a diverse lineup of new comedians that were selected by Iglesias, who hosted the show and also performed new material for the audience.

With his signature Hawaiian shirt, jean shorts and white sneakers, Iglesias invites fans into his world by spinning outrageous tales about his family and friends with a down-to-earth delivery peppered with impressions and sound effects. His commanding presence, which earned him the nickname “Fluffy,” has also spawned a wealth of comedic material that large people everywhere can relate to, including his bit on the “Five Levels of Fat” and the extent of his love for chocolate cake.

In 2011, Iglesias concluded a U.S. tour with two sold-out shows at the Universal Amphitheater in Los Angeles. Don’t miss an opportunity to see one of the hottest names in comedy perform in the intimate setting of the Samala Showroom.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash. Click here or call StarTicketsPlus at 800.585.3737.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.

