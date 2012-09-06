Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 3:46 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Clinical Psychologist Dr. Keith Witt to Present Lecture on Shame

'School of Love Lecture Series' will continue Sept. 19 at Unity Church

By Dr. Keith Witt | September 6, 2012 | 1:59 p.m.

Santa Barbara clinical psychologist Dr. Keith Witt will present the fifth in his “School of Love Lecture Series,” focusing on shame, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Unity Church of Santa Barbara, 227 E. Arrellaga St.

The shame family of emotions also includes guilt, embarrassment and chagrin.

In his lecture, “The Gift of Shame: A Misunderstood Guide to Growth, Love, and Spirituality,” Dr. Witt will cover:

» What is shame, and why do we share it with all mammals?

» What are the common misconceptions about the shame emotions, and what is the real story about human shame?

» How can we use shame to grow and love well?

Dr. Witt has been practicing psychotherapy and teaching in Santa Barbara for 39 years and is the author of four books: Waking Up, Sessions, The Attuned Family and The Gift of Shame. He has lectured widely across the country on integral psychology, psychotherapy, intimacy and evolution, and other topics.

Admission is $15 at the door. Continuing education units are available for California marriage and family therapists.

For more information, click here or call 805.569.1102.

 
