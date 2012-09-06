Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 4:04 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Business

KEYT TV Station Sold to Missouri-Based Company

News-Press & Gazette Co. acquiring the Santa Barbara-based ABC-affiliate from Smith Media LLC

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | September 6, 2012 | 5:00 p.m.

Santa Barbara-based KEYT-TV — an ABC-affiliated television station serving the Central Coast — announced Thursday that it has been sold to News-Press & Gazette Co. of St. Joseph, Mo.

The station was purchased from Smith Media LLC for an undisclosed price, according to a statement released by the News-Press & Gazette Co. (NPG).

The sale is expected to be completed later this year after receiving required Federal Communications Commission approval, NPG officials said.

A related digital television property, MyRTV, is included in the sale.

“We look forward to operating a top-flight station serving the Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo communities, and advancing their interests in this beautiful part of the country,” said David Bradley, NPG chairman and chief executive officer, in a statement released by the company.

The acquisition, along with a pending purchase in Columbia, Mo., will give NPG stations in 10 television markets in the United States.

KEYT competes in the 122nd largest Designated Market Area (DMA) in the country, with a potential reach of 230,000 households.

For Smith Media and its predecessor, which have operated the station since 1987, the sale is a major milestone.

“My late husband (Bob Smith) put in place his vision of a community oriented, first-class television station dedicated to and reflecting the unique mix of talents, resources and caring that make Santa Barbara so special to us all,” said Anne Smith Towbes. “It has been a major part of the Smith Family’s lives for these last 25 years to be directly involved in the traditions that have become KEYT.”

Towbes, who serves on the board of directors of Smith Media, added, “While nothing is forever, we take comfort and pride in passing these traditions on to NPG, another family owned and operated media company well qualified to carry on Bob Smith’s unique legacy.”

Smith Media said it plans to exit the Santa Barbara market once the sale is completed.

“We have greatly valued the opportunity to serve the communities of California’s Central Coast,” said Michael Granados, general manager of KEYT and chief executive officer of Smith Media. “Fortunately, this transaction will pass on this great asset and a dedicated group of talented employees to a new owner also committed to local service and broadcast excellence.”

The station has about 50 employees.

Other television stations based on the Central Coast include NBC affiliate KSBY in San Luis Obispo, which is owned by Cordillera Communications, a subsidiary of Evening Post Publishing Company; CBS affiliate KCOY in Santa Maria; and Fox affiliate KKFX in Santa Maria. The latter two are sister stations owned by Cowles Media.

News-Press & Gazette Co. is headquartered in St. Joseph and owns and operates television and radio stations in eight Midwestern and Western markets, including stations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Missouri, Oregon and Texas.

The company launched FOX 26 KNPN this spring in St. Joseph, along with local affiliates for Spanish-language Telemundo and entertainment network The CW.

It announced in July its acquisition of a cluster of stations in Columbia – KMIZ-TV (ABC), KQFX-LP (FOX), MyZouTV (MyNetworkTV) and Me-TV – operated as The Networks of Mid-Missouri. That transaction is expected to be completed in November.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 