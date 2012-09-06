Land Trust for Santa Barbara County Partners with 1% for the Planet

The nonprofit is now eligible to receive donations from member companies

The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County is a new nonprofit partner of 1% for the Planet, an alliance of more than 1,380 member companies in 43 countries that give 1 percent of revenues to environmental causes.

The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County is now eligible to receive donations from 1% member companies, placing them among a diverse, global network of environmental organizations.

Member businesses fuel this nonprofit network through their annual contributions, which totaled more than $22 million in 2010. Partnership with 1% greatly expands the potential pool of funding to which the Land Trust can look to for support. For every $1 the Land Trust raises, the Land Trust is able to spend 95 cents on conservation, restoration, land acquisitions and preserve management.

“I’ve admired the 1% for the Planet program for years, which makes me especially proud to have our organizations recognized as a potential recipient,” said Morgan Coffey, development director at the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County. “Now Santa Barbara businesses who wish to contribute to conservation can designate the Land Trust as their 1% recipient.”

More than 2,300 nonprofits worldwide are included in the 1% network, and more than $70 million has been funneled to its nonprofit partners to date.

“The intent of 1% for the Planet is to help fund these diverse environmental organizations so that collectively they can be a more powerful force in solving the world’s problems,” 1% for the Planet founder Yvon Chouinard said.

— Morgan Coffey is the development director for the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County.