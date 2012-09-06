Montecito Fire Protection District Candidates to Participate in Forum

The Montecito Association and the League of Women Voters will hold a Montecito Fire Protection District candidates forum at 4 p.m. Sept. 24 at the El Montecito Presbyterian Church, 1455 E. Valley Road in Montecito.

Sue Burrows will moderate the forum on behalf of the League of Women Voters. All eight candidates have indicated their plans to participate.

On Nov. 6, voters in Montecito will be asked whether to expand the Montecito Fire Protection District Board of Directors from three directors to five. If this measure is approved, four directors will be elected to the board. Should the measure fail, two seats will be filled.

Montecito voters are encouraged to attend the forum to learn more about the candidates and their vision for the MFPD.

For more information, call the Montecito Association at 805.969.2026.

The Montecito Association is a nonprofit membership organization dedicated to preserving the semi-rural residential character of Montecito.

— Victoria Greene is executive director of the Montecito Association.