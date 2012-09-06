Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 3:36 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

CI’s Richard Rush Named to California Campus Compact Executive Board

Coalition works to advance civic and community engagement in higher education

By Nancy Gill for CSU Channel Islands | September 6, 2012

Richard Rush
Richard Rush

CSU Channel Islands President Richard Rush has been named to the Executive Board of California Campus Compact, a coalition of leading colleges and universities working to advance civic and community engagement in higher education.

Rush previously served on the California Campus Compact Executive Board as a member and chair from 2004 through 2010. In addition, he was a member of the Board of Directors for National Campus Compact, a presidential organization of more than 1,100 members, from 2005 to 2011 and served as vice chair from 2008 to 2011.

The nine-member Executive Board guides California Campus Compact in its mission of encouraging and helping colleges and universities throughout California to make civic and community engagement an integral part of campus life. The board recommends programs, plans and budgets, and exercises oversight and stewardship of the organization’s resources.

“California Campus Compact has played a key role in our ability to enrich the breadth and scope of the civic and community engagement opportunities we offer students in their educational programs and experiences at CSU Channel Islands,” Rush said. “I am honored to serve an organization that is inspiring future generations of community leaders who will shape and better our world.”

As the founding president of CI, Rush made service learning and civic engagement centerpieces of the university’s mission and culture. Many courses and co-curricular activities have been built with a service-learning or civic engagement focus. During the 2010-11 academic year, more than 1,300 CI students provided more than 26,500 hours of community service in areas ranging from tutoring and mentoring of underprivileged children to environmental restoration projects. 

“We are thrilled to have President Rush serve on the California Campus Compact Executive Board,” said Elaine Ikeda, Executive director of California Campus Compact. “His commitment to civic engagement and service learning on his campus, as well as his leadership with California Campus Compact, are invaluable to ensuring that we continue to thrive as a statewide organization.”

— Nancy Gill is the director of communication and marketing for CSU Channel Islands.

