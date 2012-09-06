Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 3:33 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara MTD Extends Application Deadline for Board Position

MTD helps with overall policy direction and accountability for the use of public funds

By Kate Schwab for Santa Barbara MTD | September 6, 2012 | 9:13 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District Board of Directors has extended the deadline for the open board position until 2 p.m. Oct. 1.

The position includes a partial term that will run through Sept. 2, 2015.

The primary duty of the board is to set overall policy direction for MTD and to maintain financial accountability for the use of public funds. The MTD board meets every other Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at the Santa Barbara MTD Office, 550 Olive St.

Additional sub-committee meetings during the month and occasional special board meetings may occur during the course of the year. The time commitment for the position averages nine to 12 hours per month. Additional time may be required for review of agenda materials, liaison meetings with other public entities and other MTD board duties that arise.

MTD board directors are paid $60 per meeting, up to a maximum of $180 per month.

“It’s an exciting time to be an MTD board member,” board chair Dave Davis said. “We are working on a new five-year Strategic Plan for the district, balancing the ever-evolving economic climate, volatile fuel prices and increasing demands for service with our goals to provide quality, reliable and affordable service to our riders. We are looking to new innovative solutions such as an Automatic Vehicle Location (AVL) service and bringing articulated buses to Santa Barbara to meet these challenges and improve our community’s public transportation service.”

Interested parties are required to submit a résumé along with a required supplemental questionnaire, available by clicking here.

The documents should be sent to Santa Barbara MTD, c/o Imelda Martin, 550 Olive St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101, faxed to 805.963.3365 or emailed to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Applications for this position will be accepted until 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 1.

— Kate Schwab is the assistant manager of marketing and customer service for Santa Barbara MTD.

 
