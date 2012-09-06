Shepard Eye Center Opens New Surgery Suite

Shepard Eye Center will have a grand opening on Sept. 20 for its new state-of-the-art surgery suite at 414 E. Main St. in Santa Maria.

The new surgery suite, which will be used to perform LASIK and facial cosmetic surgery, will be open to the public from 4 to 7 p.m. to tour the facility and visit with the surgeons and aestheticians. Food and beverages will be available as well as the opportunity to win prizes, including a free LASIK procedure, facial fillers, chemical peels and $1,000 off eyelid surgery.

Shepard Eye Center, a fixture in the Santa Maria community, has pioneered advancements and innovations in eye care and vision correction since 1967. Its doctors regularly participate in Food and Drug Administration studies, helping to perfect new techniques and treatments, such as implants for cataracts surgery that correct astigmatism.

Shepard Eye Center is currently the only eye center to perform LASIK procedures in Santa Maria. This new, state-of-the-art surgery suite will allow the doctors to continue to make contributions to the advancement of eyecare, as well as grow their facial cosmetic surgery practice in Santa Maria.

