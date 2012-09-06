Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 3:38 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Tri-County Produce Hosting Free Hands-Only CPR Training on Friday

Participants will receive a free 8-ounce juice or sport drink, and the chance to win a $50 gift card

By Genesis Lopez for Hands Helping Hearts | September 6, 2012 | 6:08 p.m.

On Friday, Tri-County Produce will host a free community Hands Only CPR Training.

Since March, local EMS agencies have been providing free training to local businesses, nonprofits and to the public in the easy to learn, lifesaving technique.

Local firefighters and paramedics will be providing the free training from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at Tri-County Produce, 335 S. Milpas St. Santa Barbara. Training takes just minutes to complete, and Tri-County Produce is offering two great incentives.

Tri-County Produce is encouraging the community to participate by providing a free 8-ounce juice or sport drink to those who complete the fast and easy Hands-Only CPR training. After completing the training, which takes just a few minutes, participants can choose from a selection of fresh Orange Juice, Carrot Juice, Lemonade, or SPORTea®. Those who are trained in Hands-Only CPR can also enter a drawing for the chance to win one of two $50 Tri-County Produce gift cards.

The goal of the public health and safety campaign is to reduce the number of cardiac arrest-related deaths in the region by ensuring that local businesses, nonprofits and the community at large are prepared in the event of such an emergency.

The Santa Barbara County Emergency Medical Services Agency, the Santa Barbara City Fire Department and American Medical Response are providing the free training at convenient locations and on-site at businesses. This pilot public health program is designed to increase the survival rate of cardiac victims.

This partnership encourages local businesses throughout the greater Santa Barbara area to participate by committing to have 80 percent of their staff trained at free training event scheduled through June, or by special arrangement for those unable to attend the scheduled trainings.

Tri-County Produce is designated as a “Hands Helping Hearts” business, where more than 80 percent of employees have been trained in Hands-Only CPR. Find out how your business or nonprofit can receive free on-site training and receive the “Hands Helping Hearts” business, designation and window decal.

For more information, a training events schedule and business sign-ups, click here or call 805.681.4373.

— Genesis Lopez is a publicist representing Hands Helping Hearts.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 