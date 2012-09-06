Tri-County Produce Hosting Free Hands-Only CPR Training on Friday

Participants will receive a free 8-ounce juice or sport drink, and the chance to win a $50 gift card

On Friday, Tri-County Produce will host a free community Hands Only CPR Training.

Since March, local EMS agencies have been providing free training to local businesses, nonprofits and to the public in the easy to learn, lifesaving technique.

Local firefighters and paramedics will be providing the free training from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at Tri-County Produce, 335 S. Milpas St. Santa Barbara. Training takes just minutes to complete, and Tri-County Produce is offering two great incentives.

Tri-County Produce is encouraging the community to participate by providing a free 8-ounce juice or sport drink to those who complete the fast and easy Hands-Only CPR training. After completing the training, which takes just a few minutes, participants can choose from a selection of fresh Orange Juice, Carrot Juice, Lemonade, or SPORTea®. Those who are trained in Hands-Only CPR can also enter a drawing for the chance to win one of two $50 Tri-County Produce gift cards.

The goal of the public health and safety campaign is to reduce the number of cardiac arrest-related deaths in the region by ensuring that local businesses, nonprofits and the community at large are prepared in the event of such an emergency.

The Santa Barbara County Emergency Medical Services Agency, the Santa Barbara City Fire Department and American Medical Response are providing the free training at convenient locations and on-site at businesses. This pilot public health program is designed to increase the survival rate of cardiac victims.

This partnership encourages local businesses throughout the greater Santa Barbara area to participate by committing to have 80 percent of their staff trained at free training event scheduled through June, or by special arrangement for those unable to attend the scheduled trainings.

Tri-County Produce is designated as a “Hands Helping Hearts” business, where more than 80 percent of employees have been trained in Hands-Only CPR. Find out how your business or nonprofit can receive free on-site training and receive the “Hands Helping Hearts” business, designation and window decal.

For more information, a training events schedule and business sign-ups, click here or call 805.681.4373.

— Genesis Lopez is a publicist representing Hands Helping Hearts.