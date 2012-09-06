UCSB Arts & Lectures to Kick Off Season with Elvis Costello

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents Grammy-winning pop legend Elvis Costello, performing at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Granada Theatre, 1214 State St., in “2054 — The Centenary Show,” a thrilling solo concert kicking off A&L’s 2012-13 season.

Proclaimed one of Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest Artists of All Time, the singer-songwriter has more than two dozen albums to his credit, and his intimate solo performances are prized by fans.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will draw from his “remarkably deep storehouse of some of the most pointed, literate and finely crafted songs of the rock era” (Los Angeles Times), with material ranging from obscure tracks to mega-hits spanning his more than 30-year career. Always on display: his sardonic wit, raging passion and uncommon showman’s flair.

Don’t miss this intimate concert by one of the greatest musical geniuses of our time!

Asked about the title of his solo show, Costello said, “This show may contain any song I’ve written. Some you will know already, some are the hits of tomorrow. I’m playing this show now in the unlikely event that I’m not around to perform the songs on the appointed date. Don’t be late, we’re going to have a big time.”

Tickets are $150 for premium seating, $35 to $70 for the general public and $19 for UCSB students with a current student ID. (A Granada facility fee will be added to each ticket price.) For tickets or more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535 or click here to purchase online. Tickets are also available through The Granada Theatre at 805.899.2222 or by clicking here.

— Karna Hughes is a senior writer/publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.