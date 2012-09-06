Man the Victim of Robbery, Assault by Suspected Transients

Sheriff's officials say he was cut on the head by two people trying to take his wallet and bicycle

A man was attacked late Wednesday night near the Shell gas station at Fairview Avenue and Calle Real in Goleta, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department reported Thursday morning.

Sgt. Mark Williams said two transients are suspected in the attack, which occurred about 11 p.m. The victim escaped after being cut on the forehead as his two attackers tried to take his wallet and bicycle.

A California Highway Patrol officer saw the assault and called in deputies to assist, according to Williams.

He said deputies found the victim bleeding from the head in front of the Zodo’s bowling alley. The man provided descriptions of the suspects, who Williams said matched those of two transients known by law enforcement — John and Gena Curry.

Williams said the pair were located behind the Vons grocery store on Fairview Avenue.

According to investigators, Gena Curry is believed to be the one who cut the victim, and a box-cutter knife was found in her possession; John Curry showed signs of involvement in a fight.

The Currys were booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and attempted robbery. Bail for each was set at $50,000.

Williams said the victim was treated and released from Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.