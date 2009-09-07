Monday, June 25 , 2018, 7:05 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Artists Share Work in ‘Joyful Heart’ Benefit for Rwanda

Proceeds from this weekend's art show and silent auction will help provide shelter and food for orphans and refugees

By Marni McGee | September 7, 2009 | 11:20 p.m.

This Friday and Saturday, The Frameworks & Caruso-Woods Contemporary Gallery will host an intriguing collection of paintings, ceramics, prints and jewelry donated by noted local artists such as R. Anthony Askew, Joan Dent, Pat Fulmer, David Holt, Anne Luther, Mooneen Mourad, Santi Visalli and Sara Wilcox.

In all, more than 60 works of art will be displayed in spacious rooms at 813 Anacapa St., in Santa Barbara’s historic Paseo at Anacapa and De la Guerra streets. The eclectic show will double as a silent auction to benefit Joyful Heart, a registered Rwandan charity that provides the basic necessities for shelter and survival to homeless orphans and refugee mothers not only in Rwanda but in the neighboring refugee camps of the Congo. All proceeds from the show will be wired directly to Joyful Heart in Kigali, Rwanda.

The collection may be seen, free of charge, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. A silent auction will be held throughout those hours.

Thanks to the generosity of Frameworks owners Christi Westerhouse and David Court, all of the proceeds will go to people in need in Africa. For the past nine years, the couple also has sponsored an exhibition titled “Buddha Abides,” with proceeds divided between the Tibetan Children’s Village and Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County.

“We like to contribute to the causes we believe in,” Westerhouse said.

What can a few people do in the face of massive need? Quite a lot, it turns out. Witness the work of Betsy and David Kain, who first went to Rwanda in 2006. Betsy Kain, a retired, experienced clinical social worker, led a team of psychotherapists gathered to train Rwandans in counseling techniques so that they could minister to their countrymen in the aftermath of genocide and the tensions that persist in the region.

After her initial sojourn, she traveled three more times to Rwanda, where she continues to train, counsel and teach healing techniques for victims of trauma. The sphere of her work has grown in an ever-widening sphere, and now reaches out to Congolese refugee camps. In October, she will make her fifth visit, this time with muralist and designer Wilcox, who will offer her skills in communications and photography and her artistic talents in working with trauma victims. (The idea for the gallery show was, in fact, Wilcox’s brainchild.)

Kain has worked with Joyful Heart’s assistant administrator, Justin Bisengimana, for three years.

Despite the efforts of Joyful Heart, only a lucky few children receive food every third day. The rest of the time they must beg.
Despite the efforts of Joyful Heart, only a few lucky children receive food every third day. The rest of the time they must beg. (David Kain photo)

Despite Rwanda’s horrifying statistics of murder and rape and the relentless threat of starvation, the Kains were struck by the courage and resilience of Rwandan villagers. They came home, determined to help. Eloquent and persistent, the two have stirred and prodded fellow parishioners at All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, and have been rewarded with an outpouring of generosity and concern. Friends, neighbors and friends-of-friends have joined in, opening their hearts and their checkbooks.

To date, 18 Holstein cows and more than 1,600 goats have been purchased for needy Africans. The animals provide milk and milk products for the widows and orphans of Rwanda, for those living with AIDS, and sustenance for nursing mothers. These cows and goats provide nutrition, yes — but they also clear a path toward self-sustaining prosperity. In short, they represent hope. Whole villages have been transformed, and yet, there is so much more to be done. Thus, this week’s gallery show and silent auction.

Key facts about Rwanda include:

» Between April and July 1994 — 100 days — more than 1 million people were slaughtered in the Rwandan genocide.

» Thousands of Rwandan women were raped and brutalized; many now suffer from AIDS as a result.

» Countless children were left orphaned, homeless and traumatized.

» Joyful Heart (Coeur Joyeaux) has received recognition and funding from the Dutch embassy, from churches in Ireland, as well as from many American supporters.

» Joyful Heart works not only to provide food, shelter and education for vulnerable villagers, but also attempts to bring reconciliation between opposing ethnic groups.

For more information, click here to visit Goats for Gifts or click here to visit Network4Africa.

To purchase a goat, write a check ($40 per goat) payable to Network4Africa with “Goats for Gifts” on the memo line and mail to Kent Englert Associates, 1206 Coast Village Circle, Santa Barbara 93108.

To volunteer or contribute, contact Betsy Kain at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address), or to help with the benefit art show, contact Sara Wilcox at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.455.6269.

Marni McGee is a local children’s book author.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 