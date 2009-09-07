Artists Share Work in ‘Joyful Heart’ Benefit for Rwanda

Proceeds from this weekend's art show and silent auction will help provide shelter and food for orphans and refugees

This Friday and Saturday, The Frameworks & Caruso-Woods Contemporary Gallery will host an intriguing collection of paintings, ceramics, prints and jewelry donated by noted local artists such as R. Anthony Askew, Joan Dent, Pat Fulmer, David Holt, Anne Luther, Mooneen Mourad, Santi Visalli and Sara Wilcox.

In all, more than 60 works of art will be displayed in spacious rooms at 813 Anacapa St., in Santa Barbara’s historic Paseo at Anacapa and De la Guerra streets. The eclectic show will double as a silent auction to benefit Joyful Heart, a registered Rwandan charity that provides the basic necessities for shelter and survival to homeless orphans and refugee mothers not only in Rwanda but in the neighboring refugee camps of the Congo. All proceeds from the show will be wired directly to Joyful Heart in Kigali, Rwanda.

The collection may be seen, free of charge, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. A silent auction will be held throughout those hours.

Thanks to the generosity of Frameworks owners Christi Westerhouse and David Court, all of the proceeds will go to people in need in Africa. For the past nine years, the couple also has sponsored an exhibition titled “Buddha Abides,” with proceeds divided between the Tibetan Children’s Village and Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County.

“We like to contribute to the causes we believe in,” Westerhouse said.

What can a few people do in the face of massive need? Quite a lot, it turns out. Witness the work of Betsy and David Kain, who first went to Rwanda in 2006. Betsy Kain, a retired, experienced clinical social worker, led a team of psychotherapists gathered to train Rwandans in counseling techniques so that they could minister to their countrymen in the aftermath of genocide and the tensions that persist in the region.

After her initial sojourn, she traveled three more times to Rwanda, where she continues to train, counsel and teach healing techniques for victims of trauma. The sphere of her work has grown in an ever-widening sphere, and now reaches out to Congolese refugee camps. In October, she will make her fifth visit, this time with muralist and designer Wilcox, who will offer her skills in communications and photography and her artistic talents in working with trauma victims. (The idea for the gallery show was, in fact, Wilcox’s brainchild.)

Kain has worked with Joyful Heart’s assistant administrator, Justin Bisengimana, for three years.

Despite Rwanda’s horrifying statistics of murder and rape and the relentless threat of starvation, the Kains were struck by the courage and resilience of Rwandan villagers. They came home, determined to help. Eloquent and persistent, the two have stirred and prodded fellow parishioners at All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, and have been rewarded with an outpouring of generosity and concern. Friends, neighbors and friends-of-friends have joined in, opening their hearts and their checkbooks.

To date, 18 Holstein cows and more than 1,600 goats have been purchased for needy Africans. The animals provide milk and milk products for the widows and orphans of Rwanda, for those living with AIDS, and sustenance for nursing mothers. These cows and goats provide nutrition, yes — but they also clear a path toward self-sustaining prosperity. In short, they represent hope. Whole villages have been transformed, and yet, there is so much more to be done. Thus, this week’s gallery show and silent auction.

Key facts about Rwanda include:

» Between April and July 1994 — 100 days — more than 1 million people were slaughtered in the Rwandan genocide.

» Thousands of Rwandan women were raped and brutalized; many now suffer from AIDS as a result.

» Countless children were left orphaned, homeless and traumatized.

» Joyful Heart (Coeur Joyeaux) has received recognition and funding from the Dutch embassy, from churches in Ireland, as well as from many American supporters.

» Joyful Heart works not only to provide food, shelter and education for vulnerable villagers, but also attempts to bring reconciliation between opposing ethnic groups.

For more information, click here to visit Goats for Gifts or click here to visit Network4Africa.

To purchase a goat, write a check ($40 per goat) payable to Network4Africa with “Goats for Gifts” on the memo line and mail to Kent Englert Associates, 1206 Coast Village Circle, Santa Barbara 93108.

To volunteer or contribute, contact Betsy Kain at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) , or to help with the benefit art show, contact Sara Wilcox at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.455.6269.

— Marni McGee is a local children’s book author.