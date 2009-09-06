Paul Yarbrough: The Punch Heard ‘Round the World

Time Out

» The Pac-10 is always seeking national attention, but I’m not sure the post-game events after Oregon-Boise State are what the conference had in mind ...

» The game itself didn’t live up to the pre-game hype, but LeGarrette Blount’s punch to the chin of taunting Boise State defensive end Byron Hout after the contest was the lead on every sports program in the country Friday ...

» Some have suggested the incident was Blount Force Drama ...

» The reaction in Eugene, Ore., was swift and clear, and nearly unanimous: Blount had to go. And the university and UO head coach Chip Kelly listened, suspending the senior running back for the remainder of the season, essentially ending his career as a Duck one game into the 2009 season ...

» If Blount’s post-game tirade had stopped with the punch to Hout’s chin, I think he could have survived with a lengthy suspension. But then he attacked his own teammates, wrestled with police, stadium security and members of the Ducks’ coaching staff ...

» The image replayed over and over and over on national sports shows will be difficult for Oregon to overcome. The Eugene Register-Guard’s Web site couldn’t keep up with all of the blog traffic ...

» Can you believe that Monday Night Football is celebrating its 40th season? ...

» I can remember vividly when MNF first started and it was a weekly must-see ...

» Now, with Sunday night games, Thursday night games, the spotlight, luster and anticipation have faded considerably for the Monday night show ...

» In its prime, you got together with friends for a MNF viewing party, went out to a restaurant or bar hosting an event and, no matter which teams were playing, looked forward to what Howard Cosell and Dandy Don Meredith were going to say next ...

» And speaking of MNF viewing parties, have you noticed that Madison’s Sports Grill, a Lower State Street institution, has forty-four high-definition televisions??? 44!!!!! Talk about your ultimate man cave ...

» I owe such a debt to my PE teachers at Goleta Valley Junior High. “Grass drill” days were such an ordeal for me. In order to be dismissed for your shower, you were required to climb the peg board and rope swing. I could do neither. But I guess I got points for effort because Coaches Reyburn, Robinson, Kerrigan and Archer always let me move on to my next class ...

» I’ve talked in this space about the amazing coaches who have influenced me over the years, from those days at GVJHS to Dos Pueblos High School and then all of the men and women I covered as a sports writer/editor at the Santa Barbara News-Press. I’m thinking about all of them a lot today, after I was named last week the head boys’ basketball coach at Oakridge High School in Oregon. It is a wonderful school, with a talented, supportive staff and a great group of student/athletes, located along state Highway 58 en route to the Willamette Pass ...

» Practice starts Nov. 9. Fasten your seat belts, it’s gonna be a fun ride ...

» I would never pay a penny for a NFL pre-season ticket. And am continually amazed and the folks who will ...

» Dedicated Noozhawk reader Sam Dumas, a former Santa Barbaran who now (as I do!) lives in Eugene, wrote to comment on my recent columns regarding college football. “Back in Santa Barbara in the early ‘50s, not many people had TVs,” said Dumas, a 1958 Santa Barbara High graduate who also played football at SBCC. “We were lucky. One of our friends, Mickey Bennett, had parents who owned Bennett Music Co. and sold TVs. And on any Saturday during the college football season, my brother, George, and I would walk up the street to their house and meet with six or eight other friends to watch the games. I can remember the announcer, probably Chris Schenkel, saying, ‘Short of a first down by the length of a White Owl (cigar).’” ...

» Dumas continues, “After the game was over, one of the kids there asked me if I wanted to push the lawn mower around and get a mowing job or two. That kid was Chuck Schwab, as in Charles Schwab online brokerage firm.”

— Noozhawk columnist Paul Yarbrough can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .