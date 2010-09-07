Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 9:41 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Committee INC to Host Debate of County’s Measure S

The measure calls for a half-cent sales tax to pay for a new jail and public safety programs

By Dave Cross | September 7, 2010 | 11:00 p.m.

The Committee to Improve North County will host a Measure S debate of the Santa Barbara County measure to increase the sales tax by a half-cent to pay for a new jail and public safety programs.

Proponents of the measure will be represented by Rich Glaus, retired deputy chief of police for Santa Barbara, and Rick Roney, chairman of the Blue Ribbon Commission on Jail Overcrowding.

Speaking in opposition of Measure S will be Andy Caldwell, executive director of the Coalition of Labor, Agriculture & Business and a commentator on local politics.

The meeting will begin at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15 at the Santa Maria Inn, 801 S. Broadway.

The forum is a luncheon. The cost of the luncheon is $20. Call 805.922.4881 to RSVP.

“Committee INC is an organization committed to improving the economy and quality of life for the people who live in northern Santa Barbara County,” said Hugh Rafferty, president of Committee INC. “Keeping informed on measures that impact our region is important for our organization and for the betterment of the community.”

For more information, call the Committee INC office at 805.922.4881 or Rafferty at 805.937.9334.

— Dave Cross represents the Committee to Improve North County.

 
