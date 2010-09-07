Learn the Value of Your Treasures at Antique Appraisal Fair

Three local appraisers will be on hand Sept. 18 at Alexander Gardens Senior Living

Many of us have pondered the value of some of our hidden gems: paintings, jewelry, oriental objects — items that have been in the family for years. Now is your chance to find out if you’re a millionaire!

Local appraisers Jim Vitanza (Peregrine Galleries), R. J. Friedmann and Sherry Laferriere will be on hand to give free appraisals for up to three of your treasured items at the Antique Appraisal Fair from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 18 at Alexander Gardens Senior Living, 2120 Santa Barbara St.

Participants must made reservations by calling Kathy Yuill at 805.682.9644 or e-mailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Alexander Gardens Senior Living and Alexander Court Memory Care are sponsors of the event.

Light refreshments will be served.

— Kathy Yuill is the community marketing director for Alexander Gardens and Court.