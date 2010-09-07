Les Carroll Elected Board Chairman for Red Cross

Les Carroll is the newly elected board chairman of the American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter.
Carroll is the general manager of KZSB-AM 1290 and the CEO of Seaside Communications, a Santa Barbara-based company that publishes Passport Gateway Magazine.
Carroll also serves on the board of directors for the Unity Shoppe and has served on various committees for the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce, the United Way of Santa Barbara County, Catholic Charities and the Lincoln Club board of directors.
Other Red Cross officers include Kathryn McKee and Bruce Porter, vice chairs; Laura Ciontea, treasurer; and Gary Keefe, secretary.
