Local Libraries Launch Teen Programs for Fall

The Santa Barbara Public Library System’s Youth Services Department is partnering with The Princeton Review this month to offer free SAT college entrance exam preparation workshops.

A Princeton Review test and college admissions expert will be on hand to debunk common SAT myths, go through sample problems from all three areas of the SAT, and teach students strategies to help raise their scores. Participants also will learn about the library’s test preparation book collection.

The special sessions will be held Sept. 20 at the Montecito Branch, Sept. 23 at the Goleta Library, Sept. 28 at the Carpinteria Branch and Sept. 29 at the Central Library. All sessions begin at 6 p.m. and are free and open to the public.

In partnership with The Connection, Santa Barbara’s only nonprofit creative writing program for young people, the Central Library and Goleta Branch will host 10 free creative writing workshops this fall. The weekly workshops are for teens who want to learn how to express themselves creatively through writing.

The Central Library workshops will be from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesdays beginning Sept. 15, and the Goleta Library workshops will be from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays beginning Sept. 16.

Students may sign up by completing the form on the Teen page of the library’s Web site and bringing it to their local branch. For more information, contact Oscar Flores at 805.564.5646 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

In an effort to reach out to more teen library users, the library has just unveiled a new teen book review blog. During the summer reading program, reviews were hosted directly on the library Web site. The new blog will allow teen readers, or others interested in knowing what teens are reading, to easily read reviews and search for reviews by topic. Click here to visit the blog.

— Christine Gallery represents the Santa Barbara Public Library System.