Motorcyclist Hits Caltrans Worker on Highway 101 Off-Ramp in Los Alamos

Two men received moderate injuries Tuesday morning when a motorcyclist hit a Caltrans employee performing roadside work on northbound Highway 101 at the Bell Street off-ramp in Los Alamos.

Two engines and a battalion chief from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded about 11 a.m. to the scene, according to Capt. David Sadecki, the department spokesman.

Personnel from the California Highway Patrol, AMR and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department also responded.

Sadecki said the injured men were treated at the scene by firefighters and then transported to the hospital via two AMR ambulances.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the CHP.

