Santa Barbara Downtown Organization: Shop Spree SB Kicks Off Friday

The inaugural event will feature 40-plus stores offerings specials and incentives

By Mary Lynn Harms, Santa Barbara Downtown Organization | September 7, 2010 | 8:00 p.m.

With all the talk about austerity these days, maybe what you need is a little old-fashioned indulgence. And you don’t have to go far to find it. This Friday and Saturday, the inaugural Shop Spree SB — a celebration of all things shopping — comes to downtown.

With dozens of participating stores, free gifts, discounts, giveaways, live music and refreshments, the weekend shopping festival promises to be the antidote to anxiety.

Shop Spree SB will kick off Friday along State Street, with 40-plus stores offering special savings and incentives to whet your appetite.

Just to name a few: Schedule any service with Float Luxury Spa for 20 percent off. Redeem an in-store coupon at Bungalow Gift & Home. Stock up on back-to-school wear with 25 percent off regularly priced items at the Gap and GapKids. Find Chino’s Rock & Tacos street team to snag free tacos and other bites before heading out to find even more deals at The Closet and Churchill Jewelers, the oldest store on State Street. Back at the entrance to Paseo Nuevo, K-Lite will have a live remote tent set up from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and treat yourself to free gifts and giveaways.

Since you’ll have worked up a thirst by then, stroll down to Blush for a nice glass of Shop Spree SB sangria. After you’ve refreshed, there’s only one place to go: Paseo Nuevo for Fashion’s Night Out from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Think of it as a party to dance on the grave of our economic doldrums, a celebration of the joy of consumption — and it’s all free. With live music, refreshments and real models, Fashion’s Night Out will showcase the latest looks for fall in an upbeat event.

On Saturday, Shop Spree SB picks up where it left off, with more music, goodies, discounts and activities. Samy’s Camera will hold a photo scavenger hunt with prizes for participants who make a pictorial record of their day. You might call it a photo-shop challenge. For those with youngsters in tow, Santa Barbara Outfitters will hold free clinics for kids on the store’s climbing wall.

Shop Spree SB is sponsored by the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization with the support of Casa Magazine, Paseo Nuevo, The Independent, the News-Press and Where’s Your Bag. Participating businesses include 3D Studio Gallery, Antique Alley, Beads, Bella Rosa, Blue Lotus, Blush, Bungalow Gift & Home, Casa Magazine, Chino’s Rock & Tacos, Churchill Jewelers, Cold Stone Creamery, Couch Santa Barbara, Energy Tattoo & Body Piercing, Flip Flop Shops, Float Luxury Spa, Gap, GapKids, Imagine, Lovebird Boutique & Jewelry Bar, Metro Entertainment, Mon Petit Bijou, Museum Café, Naartjie Kids, Offleash, Old Navy, Oliver & Espig, Paradise Found, Punch Interieurs, Renaissance Fine Consignment, Samy’s Camera, Santa Barbara Arts, the Santa Barbara Historical Museum, Santa Barbara Outfitters, the Santa Barbara Museum of Art Store, Sephora, The Closet, The Supply Room, The Territory Ahead, Underground Hair Artists, Unique Tan of Santa Barbara and Wendy Foster State Street.

Click here for more information on downtown and Shop Spree SB.

This information was provided by members of the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization. If you’re a member and would like your business to be considered for a future article, e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Mary Lynn Harms is marketing director of the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.

 
